Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 41 minutes

Pete Evans has recently endorsed a $15,000 machine which he claims is a cure for COVID-19. So, should celebrities espousing similar (potentially dangerous) views be banned from posting about their beliefs online?

Also, how did a man who was in lockdown for seven years start a family with two kids? We discuss Julian Assange’s big ol’ secret.

Plus. what is it like to live on your own throughout these bizarre times? We talk to a few outlouders and discuss.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Lego DUPLO... https://www.lego.com/en-au/themes/duplo

RECOS

Jessie- Coconut and Lime candle from Glasshouse… https://www.glasshousefragrances.com/products/380g-candle-montego-bay-rhythm?variant=31391464095828

Mia- Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell’s ‘No Filter’ Youtube show… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDQ6b9JivzA

Holly- Cilia Pacquola’s standup on Amazon Prime… https://bit.ly/2ye18ec

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

