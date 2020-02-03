Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

Pete Evans has recently endorsed a $15,000 machine which he claims is a cure for COVID-19. So, should celebrities espousing similar (potentially dangerous) views be banned from posting about their beliefs online?

Also, how did a man who was in lockdown for seven years start a family with two kids? We discuss Julian Assange’s big ol’ secret.

Plus. what is it like to live on your own throughout these bizarre times? We talk to a few outlouders and discuss.

