The Performative Friendship Group

Happy International Women’s Day!

As we were planning this show - we thought about how we could do things a little differently. Usually, radios decide that International Women’s Day is a great day to feature some women's voices.

But here at Mamamia, we don't reduce that gift to 24 hours a year. We deliver it to you every single day.

Taylor Swift has some regrets about her 2015 squad, but who hasn’t had a performative friendship in their 20s?

Plus, videos of NRL players having sex are being shared on an almost daily basis in Whatsapp group chats across the country. So are you complicit in image-based abuse if you watch them?

And what do you do when your coworkers think you’re a lot younger than you are? Yep, it’s group therapy time...

Recommendations

Mia: Workin' Moms on Netflix

Holly: David Tennant does a podcast with...Olivia Coleman

Jessie: Mamamia's International Women's Day Video you can watch here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/video-if-a-man-lived-like-a-woman-for-a-day/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

