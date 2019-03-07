The Performative Friendship Group

mamamia out loud

07 Mar 2019 · 40 minutes

The Performative Friendship Group
Back
play Episode

Happy International Women’s Day!

As we were planning this show - we thought about how we could do things a little differently. Usually, radios decide that International Women’s Day is a great day to feature some women's voices.

But here at Mamamia, we don't reduce that gift to 24 hours a year. We deliver it to you every single day.

Taylor Swift has some regrets about her 2015 squad, but who hasn’t had a performative friendship in their 20s?

Plus, videos of NRL players having sex are being shared on an almost daily basis in Whatsapp group chats across the country. So are you complicit in image-based abuse if you watch them?

And what do you do when your coworkers think you’re a lot younger than you are? Yep, it’s group therapy time...

Recommendations 

Mia: Workin' Moms on Netflix

Holly: David Tennant does a podcast with...Olivia Coleman

Jessie: Mamamia's International Women's Day Video you can watch here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/video-if-a-man-lived-like-a-woman-for-a-day/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia FreedmanJessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???