What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

10 Dec 2019 · 35 minutes

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?
This week, Lem Zakharia fills in for Mia Freedman, and joins Holly and Jessie to discuss where on earth our Prime Minister has been lately. While Jacinda Ardern unites New Zealand in the wake of a devastating natural disaster, Australia’s response has been very different. 

And, would you consider yourself a giver, a matcher or a taker? It turns out we all fit into one of those categories, and one group excels at work far more than the others. 

Plus, we’re all very excited that there’s another female world leader. The Prime Minister of Finland, Sana Marin, is making headlines because she’s just 34. It got us thinking, what’s the perfect age to become a leader?

LINKS

The Quicky episode on White Island’s volcano eruption- https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/white-islands-alert-level-was-raised-weeks-ago-so-why-were-tourists-still-allowed/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia.



 

