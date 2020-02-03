Search

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You
Fact: Only 7% of the world’s population is governed by female leaders. With Corona engulfing the globe, male leader’s reactions to the crisis pale in comparison to their female counterparts. Yes, we compare and discuss. 

Also, we’re at home all day grazing and napping, so why in the world are we SO tired? Jessie coined this “iso fatigue”.

Plus, if you know that your partner's group of friends don’t like you, should you make an effort?  We unpack an Outlouder dilemma.

Dr. Ali Mattu’s interview… https://crooked.com/podcast/live-free-and-die/

Mamamia’s article on ‘iso skin’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/isolation-skin/

Jessie-Go Chlo pilates instructor… https://www.instagram.com/gochlo_/

Mia- The Quicky episode about the Kennedy curse… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/jfk-bessette-gideon-inside-the-kennedy-curse/

Knock out tingling treatment… https://tartecosmetics.com/en_AU/skincare/knockout-tingling-treatment/1209.html

Holly- Oil-based face cleanser such as Go to’s Fancy Face by… https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/fancy-face/I-042040.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5brW3LCA6QIVjh0rCh33OweVEAQYASABEgJOfPD_BwE

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

