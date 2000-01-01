'Slobbing out and giving up.' Have you gone full Goblin Mode? The days of sourdough starters, cardigans, puzzles, and wholesome pandemic vibes are over. Enter: Goblin Mode. Pouring the end of a bag of chips straight into your mouth, binge-watching trashy reality all weekend, and going to the shops in your PJs. Are we done with the expectation of how things are supposed to look and how we're supposed to act in the third year of a pandemic?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges