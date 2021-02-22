Amantha Imber is an author, a podcaster, an organisational psychologist, business founder and bonafide expert in all things 'work'. So when she asked Mia, Holly & Jessie for an interview for her podcast How I Work, it was a no-brainer. In a subscriber exclusive over two parts, hear the uncut How I Work interview in full, with all the pervy behind the scenes gossip about exactly how Mamamia Out Loud is made. From how each host prepares for a record, to how they juggle their schedules and still find time for their friendship. You can listen to more of Amantha on How I Work here, and pre-order her book here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges