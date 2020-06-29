Search

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 41 minutes

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money
Back
play Episode

Nowadays, working from home means you can do a load of washing, cook dinner, and fold the laundry - all while on a Zoom call with colleagues. But is this officeless world we’re living in actually good for women? We discuss.

Also, now that Jessie, Mia, and Holly have seen it, it’s time for the (long overdue) Hamilton debrief.

Plus, what in the world is Only Fans? Jessie explains. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Australia Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia

LINKS

The Financial Times article about WFH… https://www.ft.com/content/e45b7322-c6df-425d-a71c-7a0b4745a378

Watch Hamilton here… https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/hamilton/3uPmBHWlO6HJ

Tim Minchin’s interview with Mia… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/tim-minchin/

The song ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ from Hamilton the Musical… https://open.spotify.com/track/40LYL1Z6xgCn5cBybo5K0D?si=xdoZ-IayRXSFzjTtNEdkhQ

The song ‘Satisfied’ from Hamilton the Musical… https://open.spotify.com/track/3dP0pLbg9OfVwssDjp9aT0?si=JFzGg_r-Qe-SaGcvaioTRA

Only Fans website… https://onlyfans.com/

Mia’s instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/miafreedman/?hl=en

RECCOS

Jessie- No Filter’s podcast episode ‘Why Everyone’s In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/michael-love-on-the-spectrum/ 

Love on the Spectrum on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/title/81265493

Love on the Spectrum on iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/love-on-the-spectrum

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  5 days ago

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

We Need To Talk About Kanye West

33 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

31 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

31 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Two Sexy Men. One Sexy Woman

33 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

34 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

35 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

We’ll Be Better At Lockdown This Time

41 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout