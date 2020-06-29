Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

Nowadays, working from home means you can do a load of washing, cook dinner, and fold the laundry - all while on a Zoom call with colleagues. But is this officeless world we’re living in actually good for women? We discuss.
Also, now that Jessie, Mia, and Holly have seen it, it’s time for the (long overdue) Hamilton debrief.
Plus, what in the world is Only Fans? Jessie explains.
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Australia Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens
Producer: Lem Zakharia
