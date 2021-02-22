Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Elon Musk bought Twitter. It’s one of the biggest news stories in the world this week, but if you’re anything like Mia, maybe you’ve been too busy to get your head around it. and So we’re bringing back our segment Questions I’m Too Embarrassed To Ask and Elon expert Jessie Stephens is going to enlighten us.

Plus, do we have to cancel Ted Lasso after what happened on a stage in Las Vegas yesterday? Asking for a friend.

And our best and worst of the week, which includes traffic stops and celebrity court cases, and royal tours.

Recommendations: Jessie thinks you should consider Daily Blooms this Mother's Day

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

