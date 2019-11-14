Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

14 Nov 2019 · 44 minutes

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?
‘OK Boomer’ is the new viral phrase we’re beginning to hear everywhere. But, what does it actually mean? And why does it feel so… ageist? 

Also, sexting and sharing nudes seems to be a byproduct of living on the internet. Just last month, ex-congresswoman Katie Hill had to resign from office in what seems to be a case of revenge porn. Will nudes ever become the norm? And should they ever cost you your job?

Plus, how do we feel about men fiddling with their faces? The Bachelorette winner Carlin Sterritt admitted to having his lips done, and Ciarran Stott laughed about having a nose job. Is masculinity beginning to change?

LINKS

https://www.esafety.gov.au/

https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/trinny-woodall-london-interview/

RECCOS

Jessie- Tell Me Who I Am Documentary on Netflix

Holly- The “Royalty: Dead or Alive? (With Anna Whitelock)” episode on Under The Skin Podcast

Mia- Sequins and Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

Find out how to help with the bushfires via this link:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/nsw-bushfires-how-can-i-help/

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

