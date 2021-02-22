Sally Rooney has had wild success with her novels 'Normal People' and 'Conversations With Friends'. Now she's just released her new book 'Beautiful World, Where Are You' but not without a tonne of personal criticism. Jessie, Mia and Holly discuss whether fiction authors should have to take centre stage, or if they should be allowed to let their work do the talking.





Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.