The Woman Whose Messy House Went Viral

Unprecedented. Once in 100 years. Never-before-seen. These are the terms Australians are becoming very, very sick of. So what's it like for residents on the NSW mid-north coast who have battled drought, fire, the pandemic, and now, floods? We speak to an Outlouder on the ground as extreme conditions continue around the country.

Plus, Cardi B has a message for anyone who thinks she’s a bad influence on their kids. What role do entertainers play, if any, when it comes to being good role models?

And, what happens when a woman with a husband and children goes on domestic strike?

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to check out Yoga with Adrienne's 30-day challenge.

Read the Mamamia article about the mental load in the home here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.