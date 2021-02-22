The Woman Whose Messy House Went Viral

mamamia out loud

21 hours ago · 34 minutes

The Woman Whose Messy House Went Viral
Back
play Episode

Unprecedented. Once in 100 years. Never-before-seen. These are the terms Australians are becoming very, very sick of. So what's it like for residents on the NSW mid-north coast who have battled drought, fire, the pandemic, and now, floods? We speak to an Outlouder on the ground as extreme conditions continue around the country.

Plus, Cardi B has a message for anyone who thinks she’s a bad influence on their kids. What role do entertainers play, if any, when it comes to being good role models? 

And, what happens when a woman with a husband and children goes on domestic strike?

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to check out Yoga with Adrienne's 30-day challenge.

Read the Mamamia article about the mental load in the home here

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Woman Whose Messy House Went Viral

34 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Introducing What The Finance...

39 minutes  ·  3 days ago

You're Uninvited To My Wedding

35 minutes  ·  4 days ago

An Unpopular Opinion On Kate VS Meghan

36 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The (Particularly) Feminist Edition

34 minutes  ·  14 Mar 2021

The Most Insufferable Person On Instagram

35 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2021

The Man With Balls Bigger Than His Brain

36 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2021

Meghan, Harry & Oprah: A Debrief

38 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2021

The Box Of Clothes Every Woman Has

29 minutes  ·  07 Mar 2021

Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

37 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2021

Two Babies In Five Months

35 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2021

Prince Harry Spills The Tea

33 minutes  ·  28 Feb 2021

The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2021

The 5:30am Club

36 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2021

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

33 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

36 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2021

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2021

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2021

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout