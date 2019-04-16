We Need To Talk About Australia’s Own ‘Notre Dame’

The world saw an irreplaceable icon burning this week, and reacted with horror. But Australia is about to lose one of its own unique wonders, and where are the billionaires' donations to save it?

Plus, following Israel Folau’s comments online espousing his fundamentalist views on everything from the gay community to people who drink alcohol we ask: What does free speech have to do with it?

And, are you a "Thank you" person or a "Sorry" person?





