Nothing Good Starts With A Deleted Tweet

Interesting Friday fact: The most expensive dog in Australia is also the tiniest. That does not seem like value for money. We discuss: How much is too much to spend on a pet?

Plus, is it ever okay to call a woman polarising? It happened to an anonymous listener at the school gate this week and it got us thinking about all the words that seem to be used much more about men than women.



Also, in Any Other Business, we have a bit of Mamamia family news

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Jessie recommends listening to the podcast Heavyweight.

Mia thinks you should go to the movies at the end of the month and watch Wonder

And Holly thinks you should binge The Sinner on Netflix.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

