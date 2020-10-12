Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal
Two election wins over the weekend showed us two very different versions of politician's personal and family lives. Holly tells us about Jacinda Ardern’s landslide victory in New Zealand, the re-election of the ACT's Andrew Barr and Gladys's grim declaration about love. 

Plus, Nipple Equality: Two Australian influencers have called out Instagram for a double standard when it comes to women baring breast on social media.  

And, Leigh Campbell shares her wisdom when it comes to facials and answers the question many have wondered, "are they really worth it?"

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to watch The Split on Stan 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Leigh Campbell 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

