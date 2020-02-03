Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

Understandably, people are now trying to distract themselves any way possible - celebrities included. Just yesterday, Will Farrel, Natalie Portman, Norah Jones and more big names got together to perform a cover of ‘Imagine’ by the Beatles. But do we like it?

Also, searching for non-COVID news was like trying to find a needle in a haystack- but we did it! Amanda Bynes’ mystery pregnancy and Catherine Hamlin passing away: We discuss the latest in celebrity news.

Plus, what do you do if you’ve already planned your wedding or milestone birthday party and now you have to call the whole thing off? Is it morally OK to be sad about it with all that’s happening right now?

