14 hours ago · 37 minutes

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About
Understandably, people are now trying to distract themselves any way possible - celebrities included. Just yesterday, Will Farrel, Natalie Portman, Norah Jones and more big names got together to perform a cover of ‘Imagine’ by the Beatles. But do we like it?

Also, searching for non-COVID news was like trying to find a needle in a haystack- but we did it! Amanda Bynes’ mystery pregnancy and Catherine Hamlin passing away: We discuss the latest in celebrity news.

Plus, what do you do if you’ve already planned your wedding or milestone birthday party and now you have to call the whole thing off? Is it morally OK to be sad about it with all that’s happening right now? 

LINKS

Holly Wainwright’s instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/wainwrightholly/?hl=en

Celebrities singing Imagine… https://www.instagram.com/tv/B95M4kNhbzz/

Jessie’s article on Catherin Hamlin… https://www.mamamia.com.au/dr-catherine-hamlin-death/

The Spill podcast… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/

RECOS

Mia- Good News Movement instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/goodnews_movement/?hl=en

And, Reply All podcast episode ‘The Case of the Missing Hit’… https://gimletmedia.com/shows/reply-all/o2h8bx

Jessie- Dog Working from Home instagram account… https://www.instagram.com/dogsworkingfromhome/

And, Q+A’s special medical edition episode… https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2020-23-03/12066928

Holly- Thread in the Outlouder’s Facebook Group… https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506

And, the movie Knives Out… https://www.amazon.com/Knives-Out-Daniel-Craig/dp/B081W544J7

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

