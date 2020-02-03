News
The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 38 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

“I am not a girl and I am not a boy, so I must be something else.” That’s what 14 year old Audrey said when featured on ABC’s 4 Corners last Monday. In this episode, we discuss how much does the concept of gender dictates our lives? And why do people find gender fluidity to be so confronting? 

Also, Kate Middleton was recently featured in a podcast where she talked about the challenges of being a mother. Apparently, she’s human like the rest of us. Holly’s shares what she’s learned from the Duchess of Cambridge.

Plus, an Outlouder recently saw a man kicking his partner in a cafe and was wondering whether she should have intervened. Would you? We discuss.

If you or your child is struggling with any issue around sexuality or gender identity, visit kidshelpline’s website… https://kidshelpline.com.au/teens/issues/gender-identity

LINKS

ABC’s 4 Corners episode ‘Not a boy, Not a girl’... https://www.abc.net.au/4corners/not-a-boy,-not-a-girl/12017720

No Filter’s episode with Georgie Stone… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/georgie-stone-was-born-in-the-wrong-body/

The national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service 1800 RESPECT… https://www.1800respect.org.au/

The Quicky episode ‘"He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/he-didnt-like-me-wearing-makeup-coercive-control-is-abuse-thats-still-legal/

The ABC’s Q+A episode ‘The Australian Identity: Who Are We?’... https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2020-02-03/12003422

The Happy Mom Happy Baby podcast episode featuring Kate Middleton… https://play.acast.com/s/happymumhappybaby/82fa9582-552f-49b6-9290-ff51b7b7b872

This Glorious Mess’ episode with Paul Dillon… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/teens-drugs-alcohol/

RECOS

Rachel- The Bullet Journal… https://bulletjournal.com/

Mia- The Emergency + App... https://apps.apple.com/au/app/emergency/id691814685

Holly- The Coconut Children book by Vivian Pham… https://www.penguin.com.au/books/the-coconut-children-9780143793830

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

