The Kids Who Aren’t Boys Or Girls

“I am not a girl and I am not a boy, so I must be something else.” That’s what 14 year old Audrey said when featured on ABC’s 4 Corners last Monday. In this episode, we discuss how much does the concept of gender dictates our lives? And why do people find gender fluidity to be so confronting?

Also, Kate Middleton was recently featured in a podcast where she talked about the challenges of being a mother. Apparently, she’s human like the rest of us. Holly’s shares what she’s learned from the Duchess of Cambridge.

Plus, an Outlouder recently saw a man kicking his partner in a cafe and was wondering whether she should have intervened. Would you? We discuss.

If you or your child is struggling with any issue around sexuality or gender identity, visit kidshelpline’s website… https://kidshelpline.com.au/teens/issues/gender-identity

LINKS

ABC’s 4 Corners episode ‘Not a boy, Not a girl’... https://www.abc.net.au/4corners/not-a-boy,-not-a-girl/12017720

No Filter’s episode with Georgie Stone… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/georgie-stone-was-born-in-the-wrong-body/

The national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service 1800 RESPECT… https://www.1800respect.org.au/

The Quicky episode ‘"He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal’... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/he-didnt-like-me-wearing-makeup-coercive-control-is-abuse-thats-still-legal/

The ABC’s Q+A episode ‘The Australian Identity: Who Are We?’... https://www.abc.net.au/qanda/2020-02-03/12003422

The Happy Mom Happy Baby podcast episode featuring Kate Middleton… https://play.acast.com/s/happymumhappybaby/82fa9582-552f-49b6-9290-ff51b7b7b872

This Glorious Mess’ episode with Paul Dillon… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/teens-drugs-alcohol/

