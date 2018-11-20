Nobody Wants Your Sad Kris Kringle Present

Have you received an invitation from your office to take part in the annual Kris Kringle? Do you not really want to do it? Well, friends, we’re here to say THAT IS FINE because Kris Kringle is a little bit problematic according to Rach and Mia.

Plus, two high profile women are currently being blasted in the media for not playing by the rules. Which begs the question, is it inherently sexist to call a woman ‘difficult’?

And, did our Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, out himself as a letch in a conversation about Pamela Anderson this week?

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.