SAS Australia premiered on Aussie screens this week and it's making a lot of headlines. Mia explains why audiences can't look away and takes us through the drama between Roxy Jacenko & Candice Warner, tells us what's going on with Schapelle Corby, and why the Honey Badger is making women uncomfortable.

Plus, "micro-weddings" have seen a huge boost in 2020 for obvious reasons as more and more couples opt for small ceremonies with just a few guests at home or even online.  So is the mini-mony here to stay? Or will we ditch them as soon as we're allowed to have big celebrations again?

And, the Zoom incident that left an American commentator quite literally exposed in front of his colleagues. 

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to watch (and share) this encouraging video for the class of 2020

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

