Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

13 hours ago · 36 minutes

SAS Australia premiered on Aussie screens this week and it's making a lot of headlines. Mia explains why audiences can't look away and takes us through the drama between Roxy Jacenko & Candice Warner, tells us what's going on with Schapelle Corby, and why the Honey Badger is making women uncomfortable.

Plus, "micro-weddings" have seen a huge boost in 2020 for obvious reasons as more and more couples opt for small ceremonies with just a few guests at home or even online.  So is the mini-mony here to stay? Or will we ditch them as soon as we're allowed to have big celebrations again?

And, the Zoom incident that left an American commentator quite literally exposed in front of his colleagues. 

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to watch (and share) this encouraging video for the class of 2020

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

