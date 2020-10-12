Subscribe to Mamamia

In case you missed it, Splendour in the Grass happened over the weekend, and it was a muddy mess. It has us wondering - is TikTok the new version of a feedback form? Plus, have we found the last un-cancellable celebrity of Generation X? And, is long Covid a feminist issue?

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to watch series 3 of The Split on ABC iView

Listen to Jessie's interview with Tracey Spicer here: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/tracey-spicer-long-covid

Read one long-covid sufferer's story on Mamamia here https://www.mamamia.com.au/long-covid-symptoms-and-diagnosis/

