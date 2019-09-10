Is The No-Fap Movement Bad For Women?

10 Sep 2019 · 31 minutes

Is The No-Fap Movement Bad For Women?
Holly read an article about something called the No-Fap Movement over the weekend. So she decided to put her Sherlock Holmes hat on and investigate why women are joining this predominantly-male group and explain what fapping actually is. (Hint, it’s not suitable for work).

And, in news that might make you feel old, When Harry Met Sally turns 30 this year. It's the movie to blame for the trope of 'High-Maintenance' woman, and we're asking: Is that really an insult? 

Plus, Scarlett Johansson has stuck up for Woody Allen, and it’s been revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow helped two Pulitzer-prize-winning journalists break the Harvey Weinstein story. So what else is happening in #MeToo news this week? 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producers:  Elissa Ratliff

