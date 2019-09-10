Is The No-Fap Movement Bad For Women?

Holly read an article about something called the No-Fap Movement over the weekend. So she decided to put her Sherlock Holmes hat on and investigate why women are joining this predominantly-male group and explain what fapping actually is. (Hint, it’s not suitable for work).

And, in news that might make you feel old, When Harry Met Sally turns 30 this year. It's the movie to blame for the trope of 'High-Maintenance' woman, and we're asking: Is that really an insult?

Plus, Scarlett Johansson has stuck up for Woody Allen, and it’s been revealed that Gwyneth Paltrow helped two Pulitzer-prize-winning journalists break the Harvey Weinstein story. So what else is happening in #MeToo news this week?

TOUR DATES

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

Subscribe to our new podcast Social Squad here: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/social-squad/id1476996782

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.