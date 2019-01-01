News
BONUS: We Need To Talk About Nine Perfect Strangers

Happy Thursday Outlouders! Dropping a special episode of Mamamia Out Loud in your feed today to talk about all things Nine Perfect Strangers. It's the Amazon Prime Video show we can't look away from and can't stop talking about. Ahead of the finale, streaming from tomorrow (!!!), we're talking all things 9PS. The cast, the story, the drama, all of it. 

Catch up on Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video here.

You can listen to Mia's No Filter with Nine Perfect Strangers actor, Zoe Terakes, here.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.