Everyone is talking about Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair cover. But no-one’s talking about her Oscar nomination. So, is this image of a 54 year-old woman empowering, or gaslighting? Holly, Mia and Jessie have thoughts.





CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges