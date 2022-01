Kanye West has thrown out all his new girlfriend's clothes, buying her an entirely new wardrobe that matches his style. It's not the first time he's changed the look of one of his partners. Mia and Jessie discuss whether it's a grand gesture, or a bit 'ick' when partners get too involved in clothing choices.





CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges