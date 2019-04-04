This Is What A Relaunch Looks Like

Natalie Joyce has relaunched herself as a bodybuilder and it’s making Holly Wainwright very happy. But is this relaunch about body image or strength?

Plus, the world of vegan Youtubers is imploding and Mia is going to explain why. Hear more about that on The Quicky: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/why-the-weird-world-of-vegan-youtubers-is-implodin

And when was the last time you checked your boobs? Jessie interviewed a 29-year-old woman with 7 kids who now has stage 4 breast cancer. And she needs our help. You can read more about Alisha’s story here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/cancer-story/

And if you want to help email [email protected]

Or donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/b5hf6-help-alisha-live-her-dreams

Jessie: Buying flowers for your friends

Holly: Tai Asks Why https://itunes.apple.com/au/podcast/tai-asks-why/id1434443225?mt=2

Mia: PEN15 on Stan.

