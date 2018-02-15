News
Search

Narcissists Anonymous

mamamia out loud

15 Feb 2018 · 29 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There’s an online test you can take to find out whether or not you are a narcissist, and Mia has scored off the charts. Plus, is it ever okay to get back with an ex? Or should you just leave it. And if you need to get more confident about yourself, we have the answer for you. Although it may lead to you singing kumbaya in a circle, but hey, why the hell not.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Leigh Campbell and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Rachel wants you to watch Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee on Netflix 

Mia thinks you should buy a skin for your laptop from Nev Skin: https://www.nevskins.com.au/

Leigh wants you to turn off your notifications at night

READ MORE:

Take the Narcissist Quiz here: https://psychcentral.com/quizzes/narcissistic-personality-quiz/

Read more about Lena Dunham and endo here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/lena-dunham-endometriosis-experience/

Hear Mia's interview with Sylvia Freedman here: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/endometriosis-didnt-break-syl-freedman-it-made-her

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

