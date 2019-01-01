Tennis star Naomi Osaka has made headlines around the world, after announcing her refusing to carry out post-match press conferences, for her own mental health. It's a decision that's left the tennis world divided. Is this a case of one athlete securing themselves an unfair advantage? Or is it opening up a conversation about the relationship between the role of the media and the emotional wellbeing of elite athletes?



Plus, if you’re the leader of a Covid-ravaged nation and the sound of people saying you’re terrible at your job is getting deafening...how about distracting them with a little wedding? Welcome to Boris Johnson’s weekend nuptials.

And, A listener dilemma about a seemingly unbridgeable friendship gap.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read The School, by Brendan James Murphy

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.