Name One Thing You're Good At

mamamia out loud

24 Nov 2015 · 50 minutes

Name One Thing You're Good At
Back
play Episode

Social media is rife with #humblebrags, so why are women crap at talking themselves up in real life? Do you forget things easily? We can now blame "Google brain" for that. We talk paternity leave, dating at the gym, breakfast raves, mouthguards in bed, and who Taylor Swift should choose as her Australian #girlsquad representative.

Show notes:

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing [email protected]

Monique recommends the prison T-shirt program servingtime.org

Jamila recommends Nars Lipstick, it's bold, beautiful and long lasting. Mia always wears the Schiap colour.  It can be exxy though, so for the mid-range purchase try Sportgirl lipsticks. The Flirt one is a bright, vivid pink.

Mia recommends Master of None on Netflix

This podcast was brought to you by the Dove Self-Esteem Project. 

The project delivers self-esteem education to young people (primarily girls) aged 8-17 years through lessons in schools, workshops for youth groups, and online resources for parents. In Australia, they deliver the workshops via their valued partners Butterfly Foundation & Girl Guides Australia to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in our community by travelling to different schools within the area and conducting self esteem work-shops. Dove’s vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, Dove is on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look – helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential. To find out more about the Dove Self-Esteem Project or to access Dove’s tips, tools, advice and reading materials visit www.mydove.com.au 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???