Name One Thing You're Good At

Social media is rife with #humblebrags, so why are women crap at talking themselves up in real life? Do you forget things easily? We can now blame "Google brain" for that. We talk paternity leave, dating at the gym, breakfast raves, mouthguards in bed, and who Taylor Swift should choose as her Australian #girlsquad representative.

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing [email protected]

Monique recommends the prison T-shirt program servingtime.org

Jamila recommends Nars Lipstick, it's bold, beautiful and long lasting. Mia always wears the Schiap colour. It can be exxy though, so for the mid-range purchase try Sportgirl lipsticks. The Flirt one is a bright, vivid pink.

Mia recommends Master of None on Netflix

