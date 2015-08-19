My Big Fat Controversial Wedding

19 Aug 2015 · 50 minutes

My Big Fat Controversial Wedding
The Wedding Of The Century: excessive, obsessive and depressive.  Plus, is Caitlyn Jenner’s show I Am Cait a worthy exploration of trangender issues or does it miss the mark? Also, what the heck is a plebiscite, and can we all stop pretending we know what it is? And the latest installment of Explain To Me looks at term familiar to many. 

 

Monique recommends The Eye Of The Sheep by Sofie Laguna

Shelly recommends I Am Cait - (it's on Foxtel)

Mia recommends Airtasker.com and the show Cucumber and Banana on Stan

Also Richard Glover's book, Flesh Wounds.

 

Contact the show on @mamamiapodcasts

Email us [email protected]

Or like the Facebook Page 

 

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from Maccas Create Your Taste and from you, especially if you are reading this far down the page. You dedicated thing. 

 

