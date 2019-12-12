I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

3 days ago · 40 minutes

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law
With Boris Johnson winning the UK general election, a washed-up reality TV star becoming the president of the US, and Scott Morrison winning against all poll predictions, it feels like we’re all living in a bubble at the moment. So, how is it that we still find ourselves shocked, and what can we learn moving forward?

And an anonymous listener is fed up with her mother-in-law and wants to know what Jessie, Mia and Holly think. Should she be drawing some boundaries or accepting the relationship for what it is?

Plus, what on earth is an Instagram face? Jia Tolentino wrote a feature for The New Yorker this week, and it’s all about the prevalence of one specific face. How has our relationship with beauty changed in a world where we’re photographed more than ever before? And haven’t women always had a complicated relationship to beauty standards?

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story episode on the No Filter Podcast- https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/louisa-hope-sydney-siege/

The Safe on Social Toolkit Website- https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

