The Scariest Thing On The Internet

Heard the word Momo a lot this week but not sure what it is? Jessie’s here to explain. It's the internet challenge that seems to be scaring children and parents so much that Kim Kardashian had to intervene. But is Momo actually real? Or is it the modern day equivalent of the monster under the bed?

Plus, why are women rubbing period blood on their faces? And no, it’s not for a beauty challenge.

And what you need to know about the Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland documentary that is airing here on Friday.

Mia’s away this week so Rachel Corbett joins Holly and Jessie to discuss...

END BITS

Hosts: Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.