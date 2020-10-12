Subscribe to Mamamia



This week, 28 year old Emma McKeon became the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning her 11th gold medal. So why is Australia talking about a 'love triangle' instead?

Plus, a debate about trigger warnings. Are they helpful, or doing more harm than good?

And, Will Smith has come back and he wants you to know he's sorry. Is he on the road to redemption? What makes an apology sincere?

