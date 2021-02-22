Aussie singer/songwriter Missy Higgins appeared on Anh Do's Brush With Fame this week. She spoke about the pressure put on her at a young age by the media, and her fans, to put a label on her sexuality. Artists should be able to say what’s off-limits, but has our understanding of sexuality and fluidity evolved enough since then?

Plus, What is FUN? Apart from a bit of an ick word. How important is fun in our lives, and why are women kind of… bad at it?

And our best and worst of the week… which veer from trolls to teeth.

Recommendations: Holly wants you to listen to this important episode of The Quicky

You can watch Missy Higgins on Anh Do's Brush With Fame here

Read more about Canada's stolen generation here

Check out the UK's Covid Wall of Remembrance here

