Today is a day that will go down in history after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd. But what does this day mean for Australians, in particular?

Plus, we need to talk about THAT consent video. Milkshake, anyone?

And… magazines. Do they mean anything to anyone under 30? We bring in producer Em, our resident Mag Queen expert and host of Extraordinary Stories, to discuss how the significance of magazines has evolved across generations.

THE END BITS

To learn more about MPlus, head to mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Recommendations: Emma wants you to try Poni's White Knight tubular mascara

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.