25 Oct 2018 · 32 minutes

Midnight Zoomies
Columnist Caitlin Moran asked the men of the world what they hate about being male, and we need to talk about their responses.

Plus, Rachel Corbett argues the case for getting up at 5am. 

And we tackle a group therapy question from a listener whose engagement has come at the same time as her sister's divorce. 

Hosts: Rachel CorbettJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Jessie: Cotton On tights

Mia: Wanderlust on Netflix

Rach: Making A Murderer on Netflix

Join the Mamamia Outlouders Facebook group.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This episode is made possible by Dairy Australia. 

