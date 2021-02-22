You're Uninvited To My Wedding

One of the country’s top police officers has ­proposed using technology to record ­consent before sex, to combat rising sexual assaults. So is it something to celebrate? Or has Mick Fuller missed the mark?

Plus, Weddings were one of the casualties of 2020, but now that they’re back on, what to do about potentially outdated guest lists? Have you been uninvited from a postponed wedding?

And our best and worst of the week, including Trump, a musical, and a tearjerker from Holly.

