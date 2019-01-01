News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mia Feels Sick

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 34 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It’s been a big week in the U.S...A bombshell report on Trump's tax return got a lot of people talking. Then today, the world watched on as Donald Trump and Joe Biden battled through the first presidential debate of the 2020 US election. It was combative, there was a LOT of shouting and Mia is not OK. We chat with Amelia Lester, an Aussie journalist living in Washington, to get her reaction to the whole thing.

Plus, anyone else feel like they're dropping every ball in their life at the moment? Jessie explains why it feels like the stakes are so high in 2020 and why none of us feel like we've got our shit together.

And, why are we all paranoid that our friends are mad at us? Kee chats through the extra (sometimes imagined) tension between friends when we can't see them and why the pandemic is making things even harder... 

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to watch I am Woman on Stan as we celebrate the life of Helen Reddy, plus she's got a great new moisturiser. Kee wants you to head to findation.com to find your perfect foundation colour match.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Kee Reece and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio