The Mental Load of Daughtering

21 Nov 2019 · 39 minutes


We’re seeing them pop up everywhere on our instagram feed. Posts that reel you in by assuming that you’re unhappy, that something is missing, and that your 9 to 5 job is a burden you’d like to avoid. Our question is: When did everyone on Instagram become a life coach?

Also, researchers at Baylor University have published their findings on the mental load of ‘daughter-ing’. Apparently, there are four things daughters tend to do, that sons don’t. Sound familiar? 

Plus, Holly is obsessed with Apple+’s new TV series “The Morning Wars” featuring a very angry Jen Aniston. Are we seeing the rise of The Angry Woman?

This episode of Mamamia Out loud  is brought to you by L'occitane 

RECCOS

Holly- The Crown on Netflix

Jessie- Years and Years on SBS on Demand

Mia- The Koala Hospital

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

GET IN TOUCH



