The Mental Load of Daughtering

We’re seeing them pop up everywhere on our instagram feed. Posts that reel you in by assuming that you’re unhappy, that something is missing, and that your 9 to 5 job is a burden you’d like to avoid. Our question is: When did everyone on Instagram become a life coach?

Also, researchers at Baylor University have published their findings on the mental load of ‘daughter-ing’. Apparently, there are four things daughters tend to do, that sons don’t. Sound familiar?

Plus, Holly is obsessed with Apple+’s new TV series “The Morning Wars” featuring a very angry Jen Aniston. Are we seeing the rise of The Angry Woman?

This episode of Mamamia Out loud is brought to you by L'occitane

RECCOS

Holly- The Crown on Netflix

Jessie- Years and Years on SBS on Demand

Mia- The Koala Hospital

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.