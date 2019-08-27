The Man Melania Trump Wishes She Was Married To

27 Aug 2019 · 31 minutes

The Man Melania Trump Wishes She Was Married To
The G7 Summit was held in France this week, where world leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States met to discuss everything from climate change to gender equality. But perhaps the biggest thing to come out of the G7 is the fact that the world is now shipping Melania Trump and Justin Trudeau!  But why?

Plus, the Amazon rainforest is burning, kids are skipping school to protest climate change and climate anxiety is very real. But shouldn’t we be focused on things people are doing to fix the problem instead of dwelling on the bad? 

And if you eat lunch at your desk every day, we’ve got bad news for you.

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers:  Elissa Ratliff

