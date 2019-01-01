News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 31 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harry and Meghan broke royal protocol around ‘political neutrality’ this week, with a video posted online ahead of the US election. Buckingham Palace had something to say about it, Holly has a LOT to say about it.  

Plus, Gen X are at various stages of menopause or peri-menopause and they can't stop talking about it, Mia included. She describes what happens when we stop ovulating and the freedom of "sailing under the radar of the male gaze."

And a quick spoiler for Best and Worst...Jessie's worst bit of the week sparks debate about where the TV remote should live.

THE END BITS

Jessie wants everyone to watch Stan's new true crime drama, Des, starring David Tennant.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

36 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

40 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio