Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 31 minutes

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan broke royal protocol around ‘political neutrality’ this week, with a video posted online ahead of the US election. Buckingham Palace had something to say about it, Holly has a LOT to say about it.  

Plus, Gen X are at various stages of menopause or peri-menopause and they can't stop talking about it, Mia included. She describes what happens when we stop ovulating and the freedom of "sailing under the radar of the male gaze."

And a quick spoiler for Best and Worst...Jessie's worst bit of the week sparks debate about where the TV remote should live.

THE END BITS

Jessie wants everyone to watch Stan's new true crime drama, Des, starring David Tennant.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

