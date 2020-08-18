Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

Harry and Meghan broke royal protocol around ‘political neutrality’ this week, with a video posted online ahead of the US election. Buckingham Palace had something to say about it, Holly has a LOT to say about it.

Plus, Gen X are at various stages of menopause or peri-menopause and they can't stop talking about it, Mia included. She describes what happens when we stop ovulating and the freedom of "sailing under the radar of the male gaze."

And a quick spoiler for Best and Worst...Jessie's worst bit of the week sparks debate about where the TV remote should live.

Jessie wants everyone to watch Stan's new true crime drama, Des, starring David Tennant.

