Meghan Markle is dipping her toes into the political pool, using her royal title as the "Duchess of Sussex" to help lobby US politicians about a paid parental leave bill. A noble cause, but today Mia, Holly and Jessie explore where the royal line is, if she's crossed it, or if she's preparing for a future in the White House.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead and Leah Porges

