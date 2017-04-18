Meghan Markle, Mr Vogue and the First Lady Of Hell.

Meghan Markle is one step closer to being a Royal Princess, and she's just what the world needs right now. Should Asma al-Assad, Syria's First Lady, have her British citizenship stripped for war crimes? The new editor of women's mag British Vogue is a man and not everyone's pleased. Are you carrying an "obligatory friend" in your life, and is it time to ditch them? Please, TV, can we have a trigger warning on televising gruesome sports injuries, vibrators, and any more "dating experiment" shows because we've almost had enough. And there's a listener dilemma about teenage sleepovers, and two awesome shows to add to your 'watch' list.
Mia recommends Mike Birbiglia on Netflix
Jessie is all about Louis Theroux documentary on Autism: it's on iview and Netflix
Monz recommends online florists for brightening someone's day:
Melbourne and Sydney have Daily Blooms / Little Flowers
Melbourne has The Little Market Bunch
Adelaide has Sophies Posies
Brissie: Poppy Rose or Poco Posy
Perth: The Flower Run
