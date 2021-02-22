What Meghan Markle Taught Us About In-Laws

This is a bad-news free show! We're taking a hiatus from the news cycle that continues to depress us, and today's episode is a place of joy. Starting with Meghan Markle. No, we're not done talking about the Oprah interview...But what has she taught us about in-laws? 

Plus, you’re not lazy. Your productivity is just based on your chronotype. So what the hell is a chronotype and what does it have to do with your circadian rhythm? 

And, our best and worst of the week.

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Moxie on Netflix

Learn more about chronotypes here

Listen to The Undone here

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

