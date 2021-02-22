Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Remember when Meghan and Harry came to Australia in 2018? Well, Meghan hated it…according to a new book out this week called The Palace Pages by Tina Brown.

Plus, young women are diagnosing themselves on TikTok. Is it the new Doctor Google?

And there's a new dating trend known as 'Pocketing'. What is it, and how can you tell if it's happening to you?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Selling Sunset on Netflix



Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.