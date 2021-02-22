An Unpopular Opinion On Kate VS Meghan

The reckoning at Parliament House has broken out of the Coalition Cabinet and gone bipartisan. Who is Nicole Flint? What is she asking of the opposition leader? And what are the women of Australia asking men around the country to do right now?

Plus, are Gen Z all about “commitment culture” as an act of rebellion against "hookup culture?" And if so, why? Is it optimism and romance, or for content and more followers?

And, Mia’s floating an unpopular opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan. Can you have sympathy for Meghan and Harry AND have sympathy for William and Kate?

Recommendations: Holly, Jessie and Mia want you to check out the highlights from the Grammy's, especially performances from Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

