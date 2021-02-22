An Unpopular Opinion On Kate VS Meghan

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 36 minutes

An Unpopular Opinion On Kate VS Meghan
Back
play Episode

The reckoning at Parliament House has broken out of the Coalition Cabinet and gone bipartisan. Who is Nicole Flint? What is she asking of the opposition leader? And what are the women of Australia asking men around the country to do right now?

Plus, are Gen Z all about “commitment culture” as an act of rebellion against "hookup culture?" And if so, why? Is it optimism and romance, or for content and more followers? 

And, Mia’s floating an unpopular opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan. Can you have sympathy for Meghan and Harry AND have sympathy for William and Kate?

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly, Jessie and Mia want you to check out the highlights from the Grammy's, especially performances from Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

An Unpopular Opinion On Kate VS Meghan

36 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

The (Particularly) Feminist Edition

34 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Most Insufferable Person On Instagram

35 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Man With Balls Bigger Than His Brain

36 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2021

Meghan, Harry & Oprah: A Debrief

38 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2021

The Box Of Clothes Every Woman Has

29 minutes  ·  07 Mar 2021

Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

37 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2021

Two Babies In Five Months

35 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2021

Prince Harry Spills The Tea

33 minutes  ·  28 Feb 2021

The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2021

The 5:30am Club

36 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2021

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

33 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

36 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2021

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2021

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2021

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout