Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 40 minutes

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend
In case you missed it, this week the film ‘Gone with the Wind’ and Chris Lilley’s comedy sketch shows were removed from their streaming platforms. Are we witnessing the “book-burning of the digital age”? 

Also, we have a listener dilemma all about a woman who loves her husband very much. But she’d also like to have sex with other women. 

Plus, why has Meghan Markle allegedly broken up with her best friend? We explain.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

