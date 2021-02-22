The easing of WA's hard border has been delayed, again. It's a significant move by Premier Mark McGowan for Western Australians at home and interstate. The reaction has been mixed, so how are those impacted feeling today?

Plus, what do Machine Gun Kelly and Kanye West have to do with 'performative toxicity'?

And, our best and worst of the week, including a very fancy office chair and penguins.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Claire Murphy

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

