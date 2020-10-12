Listen to yesterday's subscriber-only segment here: mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-out-loud/empath-or-empathetic

Wanting to surround yourself with your biggest fans is only human, but it means you could be missing out on a few things. Why should you befriend people you admire, instead?

Plus, a Medicare form for new parents has caused a lot of hand-wringing.

And our best and worst of the week, ranging from Jessie’s celebrity clashes to Brad Pitt to Foot and Mouth.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to listen to this episode of the Honestly Podcast

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Listen to The Quicky on Foot & Mouth Disease here

Support Connor's Run here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.